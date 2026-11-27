China's XPeng company has unveiled its new generation humanoid robot named IRON. While the new device's appearance reminded many of classic alien characters from science fiction films, its incredibly natural movements sparked great interest among the public and on social media.

Key features and technical capabilities of the IRON robot

The new generation robot was created based on technologies that bring it as close as possible to human anatomy:

"Musculoskeletal-skin" architecture: The robot features bionic muscles and 82 degrees of freedom (points of movement). Its gait is so smooth and natural that many thought there was a human inside during the presentation.

Experience that dispelled doubts: To prove the robot was real, XPeng leader He Xiaopeng cut the robot's outer covering right on stage, revealing its internal metal frame and wires.

High computing power: The device is equipped with three artificial intelligence chips with a total power of over 2000 TOPS and a solid-state battery.

Application areas and plans: IRON is initially intended for service in offices, shops, and industrial enterprises. The company plans to start mass production by the end of 2026 and deliver versions adapted for household chores starting in the second half of 2027.

Other recent robotics achievements in China

In 2026, China is further strengthening its leadership in the global market for humanoid robot production:

Company / Project Key innovation and indicators NeodraDynamics Robotics (Neo1) A giant 4-meter humanoid robot designed to lift heavy loads (up to 500 kg) and work in hazardous areas was presented Guinness record in Shenzhen 151 humanoid robots (led by the T800 model) set a world record by dancing in sync simultaneously UBTECH Robotics factory The world's first automated factory, which produces 10,000 industrial humanoids per year and operates on the principle of "robots assembling robots," was launched

How quickly do you think humanoid robots that perform household chores will enter the lives of ordinary families starting from 2027?

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