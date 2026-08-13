Why Is a Girl or Boy Born into a Family? The Psychological Interpretation and the Genetic Answer...

Why are girls born one after another in some families, while boys are born in others? Social media is full of interpretations linking this phenomenon to “ancestral energy,” the “maternal or paternal archetype,” and even the family’s psychological balance.

Such views may help people understand parenthood from a symbolic and spiritual perspective. However, there is no scientific evidence that whether a child is born a girl or a boy is determined by the family’s “energy,” the strength or weakness of the mother’s character, or psychological problems in the family lineage. In biology, this process has a clear genetic mechanism.

What does the psychological interpretation of having a daughter say?

In esoteric and personal-development perspectives, the arrival of a girl in a family is often interpreted as a symbol of affection, gentleness, patience, and emotional closeness.

According to this view, a daughter may give her mother an opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of her femininity, while giving her father a chance to reconsider his attitude toward women.

For example, by listening to his daughter’s feelings, protecting her, and treating her with respect, a father may also change some of his own views.

There is an important distinction here: the idea that a girl is born specifically to “heal the inner wounds” of her father or mother is not a psychological or genetic fact. It can instead be viewed as a symbolic philosophy.

What meaning is attributed to having a son?

In spiritual interpretations, a boy is often portrayed as a symbol of strength, determination, responsibility, and protection.

Some perspectives hold that a son encourages his mother to develop qualities such as activity and decision-making, while prompting his father to reflect on his own model of masculinity.

The popular idea that “a son is his father’s mirror” also stems from this.

Indeed, children may observe their parents’ behavior and learn patterns of relationships, responsibility, and communication from them. However, this process is not limited only to the son-father or daughter-mother pairing.

A daughter can also learn a great deal from her father, and a son from his mother.

“If feminine energy is lacking in the family lineage, a girl will be born”—is that true?

No such biological mechanism has been identified.

Views such as “if feminine energy is suppressed in a family, more girls will be born” or “if masculine energy is weak, a boy will be born” are characteristic of esoteric teachings.

Modern genetics provides no evidence that a child’s chromosomal sex is determined by the psychological situation in the family or by an “energy balance.”

Human cells normally contain 23 pairs, or 46 chromosomes in total. One of these pairs consists of the sex chromosomes.

How is it actually determined whether a child will be a girl or a boy?

The egg cell usually carries the X chromosome.

The sperm, meanwhile, may carry either an X or a Y chromosome.

If an X-bearing sperm participates in fertilization, an XX chromosome set usually forms; if a Y-bearing sperm participates, an XY set usually forms. In this sense, the X or Y chromosome that determines the child’s chromosomal sex comes from the father’s sperm.

Therefore, blaming the mother when a girl is born or claiming that she “failed to give birth to a son” is biologically incorrect.

So is everything simply a matter of XX and XY?

In most people, sexual development is generally associated with the XX and XY chromosome patterns. However, human biology is somewhat more complex than this.

In rare cases, sexual development may not fully correspond to the typical XX/XY pattern due to the effects of chromosomes, genes, or hormones. For example, various differences of sex development (DSD) are known in medicine.

The SRY gene, located on the Y chromosome, also plays an important role in the process of male-typical sexual development.

For this reason, even from a biological perspective, it would not be entirely accurate to say that “one simple rule explains every case.”

But a child can genuinely change a family

This is where spiritual interpretation and the realities of life meet.

Regardless of the mechanism that determines whether a child is a girl or a boy, the birth of a child can change the parents.

Some people learn patience.

Some try to give their child the affection they themselves did not receive in childhood.

Some reconsider their relationships with their father or mother.

Some feel a profound responsibility for another person for the first time.

In this sense, calling a child the family’s “spiritual school” can be a beautiful metaphor—but it should not be accepted as a biological law that determines the child’s sex.

Neither a girl nor a boy is obliged to “heal” anyone

This is the most important point.

A child is not responsible for healing the old wounds of the parents, saving a marriage, or “resolving” problems in the family lineage.

Rather, adults must take responsibility for their own psychological problems.

A child is first and foremost an individual person.

Being born a girl or a boy may bring different experiences to a family, but every child’s character, needs, and life path are individual.

What is the most accurate conclusion?

In spiritual interpretations, a daughter may be seen as a symbol of affection and gentleness, while a son may symbolize strength and responsibility.

But science offers a different and more precise answer:

a child’s chromosomal sex is determined by genetic processes at the time of fertilization, not by the family’s “masculine or feminine energy.”

At the same time, every child—whether a girl or a boy—can give parents a new opportunity to see themselves differently and learn patience, affection, and responsibility.

Perhaps the most beautiful meaning lies precisely here: a child’s task is not to “fix” the family, but their arrival can lead the family to change.

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