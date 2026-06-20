Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners

·30·Technology
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners

The PlaymatchB2B app, created for football pitch and mini-stadium owners in Uzbekistan, allows for booking management, availability control, attracting new customers, and tracking revenue statistics. The platform consolidates daily processes into a single system, making pitch management simple, fast, and organized.

The era of bookings in paper notebooks and chats is ending

In many football pitches, bookings are still accepted via phone calls, messengers, or simple notebooks. This leads to issues such as overlapping time slots, double-booking for two customers, forgetting cancelled bookings, and the inability to effectively sell empty hours.

Especially in complexes with multiple pitches, controlling all bookings becomes much more difficult. The administrator has to contact each customer individually, check the time, and remember the payment status.

PlaymatchB2B digitizes these processes and offers a single convenient system for managing football pitches.

Easy and accurate booking management

Through PlaymatchB2B, the pitch owner or administrator can see all bookings in a single calendar. It clearly shows which time is occupied, which hour is free, and which customer made the booking.

Adding a new booking, modifying an existing one, or cancelling it is done in a few clicks. This reduces double-booking incidents and eases the administrator's daily workload.

The system also allows for the separate management of multiple football pitches. Therefore, as the number of pitches increases, order is not lost; instead, all data is stored in one place.

Reducing idle time and increasing revenue

For a football pitch, every empty hour is lost revenue. PlaymatchB2B helps the pitch owner monitor occupancy, identify peak and off-peak times, and set the correct pricing policy.

Statistics show which days and hours have high demand. This creates opportunities to organize promotions, provide special offers for empty slots, and utilize the pitch more efficiently.

The pitch owner can track data on revenue, number of bookings, and customer activity, making business decisions based on precise numbers rather than guesswork.

Opportunity to attract new customers

PlaymatchB2B serves not only to manage existing bookings but also to find new customers. When a pitch is listed on the Playmatch platform, users looking to play football can find it via the map.

Customers can view the pitch's location, price, availability, photos, and reviews. They can choose a suitable time and book the pitch online.

This increases the pitch's online visibility and allows it to reach a new audience instead of relying solely on acquaintances or regular customers.

More order in working with customers

PlaymatchB2B helps pitch owners keep customer information organized. Regular customers, booking history, and activity levels can be tracked.

This serves to send personalized offers to customers in the future, create convenient conditions for regular teams, and increase the likelihood of their return.

Additionally, because bookings are automated, administrators are freed from answering the same questions repeatedly. The customer sees the available time and chooses the suitable hour independently.

Digitizing the football business

PlaymatchB2B helps turn a football pitch from a simple rental point into a modern managed business. Bookings, customers, statistics, and revenue are integrated into one system.

"Our goal is to provide pitch owners not just with a list of bookings, but with a complete tool for developing their business. Through PlaymatchB2B, pitches can find more customers, reduce idle time, and manage their daily operations much more easily," says the Playmatch team.

PlaymatchB2B is designed for football pitches, mini-stadiums, and sports complexes. Through the platform, it is possible to manage bookings, increase customer flow, and monitor business results.

Official website: https://playmatch.uz
About PlaymatchB2B: https://playmatch.uz/app/b2b/

Join PlaymatchB2B, move your football pitch to digital management, and become even more convenient for new customers.

PlaymatchB2BUzbekistan
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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