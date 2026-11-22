Recently, the idea that "Money comes from the energy of enjoyment, pleasure, and gratitude" has become frequent on social media and in motivational speeches. While this perspective holds some vital and psychological meaning, it is not correct to accept it as a self-executing "scientific law."

In reality, this situation can be expressed differently: a person can increase their income while enjoying their life, appreciating their current opportunities, and living with gratitude. This is because such an internal state has a direct positive impact on a person's thinking, decision-making, and daily actions.

The psychological foundations of the three emotions

Here, we are talking about real mechanisms of human psychology and behavior rather than some magical "energy":

Enjoyment makes a person open to new ideas, opportunities, and activities. A person who enjoys their work invests more energy, attention, and creative approach into it.

Pleasure helps reduce constant anxiety and haste. A calm person makes financial decisions more thoroughly and without panic.

Gratitude helps a person see their existing opportunities, appreciate the positive aspects of their life, and avoid feeling in a constant state of lack.

Is mood alone enough?

An important aspect is that money does not come solely through a positive mood. Financial stability and growth are closely linked to the following real factors:

knowledge and professional skills;

systematic work and discipline;

creating a product or service that is in demand in the market;

financial literacy and sound decision-making.

Factor Impact on the person and financial result Gratitude Forms internal peace and a correct assessment of existing opportunities Enjoyment Provides passion for action, creativity, and openness to new opportunities Discipline and work Transforms ideas and passion into real financial results

From this point of view, the most powerful formula looks like this: gratitude forms internal peace, enjoyment forms passion for action, and discipline forms the financial result.

"Do not forget to enjoy life while chasing money. Appreciate what you have, engage in work you love, and create opportunities. Money follows the hard work and sound decisions of a person who creates value."

Most importantly, gratitude should not be misunderstood as "being satisfied with little and stopping." A person can be grateful for today while striving for a better life and higher goals — these two concepts are not contradictory.

In your opinion, what is more important for achieving financial success: internal peace and enjoying one's work, or strict discipline and systematic labor? Leave your thoughts in the comments!