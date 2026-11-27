Reports of an unknown virus spreading in the neighboring country and exhausting people have caused concern among the population. Earlier, residents of Almaty had complained of high fever and a persistent cough. The Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan has clarified the epidemiological situation.

The Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan denied reports of a new virus spreading in the country. This was reported by RBK, citing Russia's Rospotrebnadzor agency.

The ministry explained the increase in cases as the seasonal spread of acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) and influenza. It was also noted that medical institutions are operating in their normal routine.

In turn, Rospotrebnadzor stated that no previously unknown dangerous viruses have been detected in Russia either. Although the incidence rates of ARVI and influenza have increased, it was emphasized that this is a normal occurrence for the season.

Complaints in Almaty prompted an investigation

On November 21, following reports of a new virus, Rospotrebnadzor sent an inquiry to the Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan regarding the epidemiological situation. This was prompted by reports in local media that Almaty residents were complaining of high fever and a long-lasting cough.

The city's health department announced that additional measures are being taken due to the seasonal increase in cases.

Situation in Uzbekistan is also under control

Earlier, it was reported that the epidemiological situation regarding enteroviral infections in Uzbekistan, including the Coxsackie virus, is stable and under control.

The Committee for Sanitary and Epidemiological Welfare and Public Health recommended washing hands regularly with soap, following personal hygiene rules, and using safe drinking water to prevent infection. Citizens were also asked to rely only on official sources.

On November 4, Nurmat Otabekov, First Deputy Chairman of the Committee for Sanitary and Epidemiological Welfare and Public Health, stated that the Coxsackie virus is not statistically recorded as a separate disease in Uzbekistan.