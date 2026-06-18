Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App

Created for football enthusiasts in Uzbekistan, the Playmatch mobile platform consolidates finding pitches, gathering players, forming teams, and tracking results into a single app. Through the platform, users can find football pitches in their city via a map, compare prices and reviews, and book available slots in a few clicks.

Playing football is easy, but organizing it isn't always

The idea of playing football with friends usually arises quickly. But then the familiar questions begin: who is coming, which pitch is free, how much does it cost, how many people have joined, and who will divide the teams?

Often, this process involves dozens of calls, long messenger threads, and last-minute changes. Some players confirm their attendance but don't show up on game day. Sometimes, the match loses interest quickly because the teams are unbalanced.

Playmatch offers a simple and clear solution to these problems. Developed as a football app for Uzbekistan, the platform integrates old headaches like "who is coming, which pitch, who am I playing with, how are teams divided?" into one system.

Finding and booking football pitches via map

With Playmatch, there is no need to search through various pages or phone numbers to book a football pitch. The user sees nearby pitches on the map, compares prices, available times, and reviews from other players.

Once a suitable pitch and time are selected, the online booking process is completed in a few clicks. This saves time for the user and allows the pitch owner to manage bookings orderly.

Gathering a team and tracking attendance

The process of gathering a football team is also much easier via Playmatch. Once a group game is created, participants select "I'm coming" or "I'm not coming." The organizer tracks how many players are attending in real time.

Push notifications remind players that the match time is approaching. As a result, last-minute forgetfulness and the classic question "was there football today?" are reduced.

Balanced teams powered by AI

One of Playmatch's key features is forming fair teams using AI. The system considers players' ratings and positions on the pitch to suggest balanced lineups in terms of strength.

Users can use three modes. Automatic mode adapts teams to the pitch capacity. In "Team Size" mode, formats like 5x5, 6x6, or 7x7 can be chosen. The "Number of Teams" mode divides participants into a specified number of teams.

This approach helps prevent a situation where all the strong players end up on one side and a randomly gathered squad on the other.

Ratings, statistics, and football achievements

On the platform, every player builds their own football history. Goals, assists, match participation, attendance, and other results are recorded. Players can rate each other after the match.

The rating and achievement system provides additional motivation for regular play, self-improvement, and increased activity on the pitch.

Playmatch B2B for pitch owners

Within the Playmatch ecosystem, there is also a separate PlaymatchB2B app for football pitch owners. It allows managing bookings, tracking occupied slots, analyzing customer activity, and viewing revenue statistics.

This solution simplifies daily management for pitch owners, helps reduce idle time, and systematizes customer interaction.

"Our goal is not just to create a pitch booking service. Through Playmatch, we want to digitalize the amateur football culture in Uzbekistan and unite players and pitch owners in a single convenient system," says the Playmatch team.

Playmatch is completely free for players and available on iOS and Android devices. You can download the app via the App Store or Google Play, or visit Playmatch's special page to explore its features and choose the appropriate version.

Official website: https://playmatch.uz

Download the app: https://playmatch.uz/app/b2c/

Download Playmatch, find a nearby football pitch, gather your friends, and organize your next game in a few clicks. You can now leave the questions "Who is coming?", "Which pitch is free?" and "How do we divide teams?" to the app.