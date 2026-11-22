Many women wonder how their second birth will go after giving birth to their first child. The good news is that second and subsequent births are often faster than the first. However, this does not always mean there will be less pain or that the birth will be easier.

Why can the second birth be faster?

During the first birth, the cervix and birth canal adapt to the baby's birth for the first time. In subsequent births, the body has already gone through this process. For this reason, the dilation of the cervix and the process of the baby's birth often happen more quickly.

According to the World Health Organization, the first stage of active labor usually does not exceed 12 hours for the first child, and 10 hours for subsequent births. The second stage, leading up to the birth of the baby, usually concludes within 3 hours for the first birth and 2 hours for subsequent ones.

Will there be less pain?

There is no single answer to this question for every woman. While the second birth may be faster, it is still possible that labor pains will be intense. While some women feel the second birth is easier, for others, it can be quite difficult.

In what cases can the second birth also be difficult?

The baby's weight, position in the uterus, the mother's general health, complications during pregnancy, and how the previous birth went are all important factors. For example, if the first birth was performed via cesarean section, the method for the subsequent birth requires a separate medical assessment.

The second birth is often faster than the first, but it cannot be said that it will definitely be easier. Every pregnancy and birth is unique. Therefore, the expectant mother's condition and birth plan should be evaluated together with a specialist.