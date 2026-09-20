Are first-born children smarter?: Scientists have proven an unexpected reason!

·2·Society
Are first-born children smarter?: Scientists have proven an unexpected reason!

Can birth order in a family determine a person's future intellectual potential and success? Large-scale scientific research conducted by a group of international researchers and psychologists has shed light on this issue, which has been a subject of debate in society for years. Scientists have proven that the "IQ" (intellectual potential) level of the first-born child in a family is almost always higher than that of younger brothers and sisters born later.

Experts note that this mysterious phenomenon is not directly related to any heredity or complex genetics, but rather to the completely natural psychological environment and upbringing factors within the family. When the first child is born, all of the parents' attention, affection, and intellectual communication are directed solely toward them. However, with the birth of subsequent children, time and attention in the family are naturally distributed, resulting in younger children having fewer one-on-one interactions with adults.

So, what are the main psychological mechanisms that develop the intellect of first-born children, how can this gap in younger children be filled, and how should parents ensure equality among children?

«Not genetics, but endless attention»: The scientific chronicle of the first-born phenomenon

The main patterns identified by psychologists and neurobiologists:

  • Absolute exclusivity in the early years: The first child grows up under 100% of their parents' time and continuous developmental attention during the early period of life;

  • Wealth of language and speech: First-born children who talk a lot one-on-one with adults develop a larger vocabulary and the ability to express thoughts faster;

  • Division of attention: After the birth of the second and subsequent children in the family, the parents' daily energy and time are forced to be distributed equally;

  • More time with peers: Younger children often communicate with their older brothers or sisters rather than adults, which slightly slows down the pace of accepting complex knowledge in adult language;

  • The role of "mentoring": First-born children reinforce their own knowledge and strengthen logical thinking skills by teaching younger ones.

Comparative analysis of birth order and upbringing conditions

The proportionality of attention paid to the first and subsequent children in the family:

Indicators and criteria

First-born child

Younger (subsequent) children

Intellectual potential ("IQ") indicator

Statistically higher

Average or slightly lower pace

Volume of parental attention

Complete and monopolistic (in the early years)

Distributed among other children

One-on-one communication with adults

Many hours of one-on-one conversations and games

Limited time, group environment

Main influencing factor

Educational investment and constant supervision

Freer environment and older siblings' experience

Development of personal skills

Leadership, responsibility, and academic precision

Adaptability, creativity, and conciliatory nature

Psychological analysis: What do experts recommend to parents?

Conclusions of experts in child psychology and education:

  • This is not a verdict: This difference in "IQ" level does not determine a child's future; younger children often excel in social intelligence and practical relationships;

  • Special time for younger children: Parents should dedicate at least 15–20 minutes a day to reading books and having one-on-one conversations with their younger children away from others;

  • Maintaining educational balance: Placing excessive responsibility on the first-born child while spoiling the younger ones does not create a healthy family environment;

  • Supporting individual abilities: Every child has unique talents — while one may be strong in logic and exact sciences, another may have developed creativity and art.

This scientific study once again proved that human intelligence is more the result of affection, communication, and dedicated family time than nature's gift.

What birth order are you in your family, and have you noticed whether you received more or less attention? In your opinion, does birth order really play a major role in a child's future success? Leave your personal experience and thoughts in the comments and share this scientific analysis with all your brothers, sisters, and friends who complain about getting less attention in childhood!

First-born IQpsychologygeneticsfamily upbringing
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Mysterious object in Tashkent's sky: Could be a Chinese rocketMysterious object in Tashkent's sky: Could be a Chinese rocketToday, 13:41Convenience for Uzbeks traveling to Kazakhstan: Now a QR code is all it takesConvenience for Uzbeks traveling to Kazakhstan: Now a QR code is all it takesToday, 12:47September 20 — Wife Appreciation Day: A unique celebration of family happiness and love!September 20 — Wife Appreciation Day: A unique celebration of family happiness and love!Today, 12:43In Angren, 20-year-old young man has been in a coma for 45 days due to an injection without an allergy testIn Angren, 20-year-old young man has been in a coma for 45 days due to an injection without an allergy testToday, 12:35«Working hours should not exceed 8 hours»: Professor issues a sharp warning to leaders (video)«Working hours should not exceed 8 hours»: Professor issues a sharp warning to leaders (video)Today, 12:34"Uzbekistan betrayed me!": Nargiz Zakirova openly turns her back on her homeland (video)"Uzbekistan betrayed me!": Nargiz Zakirova openly turns her back on her homeland (video)Yesterday, 22:44
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Unusual sight in Fergana: hundreds of live fish spilled onto the road
Unusual sight in Fergana: hundreds of live fish spilled onto the road
Did you mistakenly transfer money to someone else's card? A simple way to get it back
Did you mistakenly transfer money to someone else's card? A simple way to get it back
A new system is being launched for families with children under 3 years of age
A new system is being launched for families with children under 3 years of age
An unusual online wedding was held in Uzbekistan: the bride and groom participated in the ceremony from the USA
An unusual online wedding was held in Uzbekistan: the bride and groom participated in the ceremony from the USA
What is the ideal age to start a family? The adaptation formula for girls and boys
What is the ideal age to start a family? The adaptation formula for girls and boys
“I went into shock when I found out it was quintuplets”: A rare birth in Andijan
“I went into shock when I found out it was quintuplets”: A rare birth in Andijan
Search operations are ongoing
Search operations are ongoing
A film depicting Islam Karimov's childhood years has been released (video)
A film depicting Islam Karimov's childhood years has been released (video)