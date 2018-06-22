17:17 / 01 апреля 2020
Шаҳзода Гарри ва Меган Маркл Instagram’даги 11 миллион фолловерлари билан хайрлашди

Фото: Instagram / @duchessofsussex_daily
Шаҳзода Гарри ва Меган Маркл Британия қироллик оиласини тарк этаётиб, Instagram’даги фолловерлари билан хайрлашди, деб хабар берди «Корреспондент»га таяниб Дарё.
Эр-хотин «дунё ҳозир фавқулодда нозик туюлаётган бўлса-да», вазиятни ҳар бир инсон ўзгартиришга қодир эканлигини таъкидлади.

Гарри ва Меган ҳозирги пайтда энг муҳими «бутун дунёдаги барча одамларнинг саломатлиги ва фаровонлиги ҳамда пандемия натижасида юзага келган кўплаб муаммоларни ҳал қилиш» эканлигини ёзган.
As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise. What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic. As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan

Қайд этилишича, 11 миллион фолловерга эга саҳифа очиқ ҳолда қолади, бироқ унга янги постлар жойланмайди.
Маълумот учун, шаҳзода Гарри ва Меган Маркл 31 март куни қироллик мақомидан расман маҳрум бўлди.

