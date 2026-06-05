Bayern Wants to Keep Their Talent: New Plan for Ibrahimovic

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Bayern Wants to Keep Their Talent: New Plan for Ibrahimovic

Munich's Bayern club has made a final decision regarding their young talent Arijon Ibrahimovic. According to Sky, the German record champions do not intend to loan the player out again and want to keep him in the first-team squad. The club management is satisfied with the Germany U21 national team member's progress at 1. FC Heidenheim last season and plans to assign him an important role in the new campaign. This is reported by Goal.com .

Club officials see Ibrahimovic performing a function similar to that of Raphael Guerreiro. For reference, despite injuries, Raphael Guerreiro played 29 matches last season, scoring 6 goals and providing 3 assists. Since Ibrahimovic can play on both wings of the attack, he is expected to get sufficient playing time through rotation.

Currently, all decisions depend on the player himself: he can either extend his contract until 2027 and stay with the team or request a transfer. If he chooses to leave, Bayern is ready to sell him with a buy-back clause. While the transfer of Ismael Saibari from PSV Eindhoven is planned for the midfield, the failed deal for Anthony Gordon increases opportunities for Ibrahimovic.

Premier League clubs, specifically Aston Villa, Brighton, Brentford, Fulham, and Crystal Palace, are showing interest in the talented footballer. Additionally, Bundesliga teams Hoffenheim and Stuttgart are trying to sign him. Ibrahimovic made 34 appearances for 1. FC Heidenheim last season, contributing significantly to the team's survival in the league.

Bayern MunichTransfersArijon IbrahimovicBundesligaFootball
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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