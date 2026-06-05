Mira Murati Returns to the Big Stage with New Project

·100·Technology
Mira Murati Returns to the Big Stage with New Project

Mira Murati, former Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of OpenAI, has returned to the public eye after a long hiatus. Having founded her new startup, Thinking Machines Lab, Murati gave an interview to Bloomberg in San Francisco, discussing recent industry changes and her new projects. This marks her first major appearance in the last 18 months, signaling her readiness to compete with giants like OpenAI, Anthropic, and xAI in the market. According to Techcrunch.com reports .

During the interview, Murati provided details about the "interactive models" being developed by Thinking Machines. According to her, these models differ from the traditional question-and-answer format of ChatGPT by processing audio, text, and video streams in 200-millisecond intervals. This allows artificial intelligence to understand pauses, corrections, and emotions in human communication in real time. Currently, the company has launched the Tinker API product for customizing open-source models.

The conversation also touched upon the controversies surrounding OpenAI in November 2023. Murati, who served as interim CEO during Sam Altman's dismissal, recalled those days, emphasizing that the company could have fallen apart without her intervention. However, she admitted that while she does not regret the decisions made at the time, greater transparency and a clearer transition plan were needed.

Mira Murati identified the concentration of decision-making power in the hands of very few people as the biggest risk in the industry. In her opinion, the issue lies not only in the personalities of leaders but also in the lack of systemic control mechanisms. She also described the departure of some highly qualified researchers from her startup as a natural occurrence, noting that such changes are inevitable during the process of building a new AI laboratory.

Mira MuratiOpenAIThinking MachinesArtificial IntelligenceTechnology
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