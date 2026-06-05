ChatGPT Outpaces Claude and Gemini in Popularity in Russia

Brand Analytics has published a neural network ranking based on an analysis of discussions on social networks. The study covered the period from March to May 2026, assessing not the advertising presence of AI tools, but their actual integration into users' daily lives and work. As reported by Ixbt.com report .

The top positions in the ranking were taken by ChatGPT, Claude, and Russia's "Alisa AI" project. The local product's standing alongside global giants is explained by its deep integration into services and devices important to consumers. The top five also includes universal assistants such as Gemini, Deepseek, and Grok.

According to the study results, specialized tools follow general-purpose assistants. In particular, neural networks like Suno for music creation, Codex for programming, and NanoBanana for image processing have generated significant interest within their communities.

Sber's "GigaChat" product showed slightly lower results in the ranking. Experts explain that this neural network is primarily used in the corporate (B2B) segment, while this study focused more on discussions among mass consumers (B2C).

A multi-stage filtering system was used to ensure data accuracy. Advertising messages and homonyms were excluded, taking into account only real user opinions. The popularity index was calculated on a 100-point scale.