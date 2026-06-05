Florentino Pérez Announces €150 Million Transfer for Real Madrid

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez made a sensational statement ahead of the upcoming elections. During his appearance on the "Horizonte" TV show, the club's head revealed that a record-breaking offer is being prepared for a world-class star footballer. According to him, this transfer will become the biggest deal in Madrid's history. This was reported by Goal.com report .

The president emphasized that Real Madrid is offering €150 million for a "superstar" who can match the caliber of Cristiano Ronaldo. At the same time, Florentino Pérez specifically noted that Erling Haaland, the Manchester City striker whom many expected, is not on the list. An official offer for the transfer is expected to be sent to one of the leading Champions League clubs on Tuesday.

Pérez also confirmed that the club has already completed several key agreements. Among them are coach José Mourinho, Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté, and Inter member Denzel Dumfries. It was announced that the new "Galactico" will play in the central midfield or attacking line.

During the interview, the president ruled out a number of candidates. Besides Erling Haaland, players such as Michael Olise, Jeremy Doku, and Harry Kane are not targets for the Madrid club. He also firmly stated that no one would be transferred from the English Premier League or their fierce rival Barcelona.