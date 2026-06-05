Bayern Munich Makes Final Decision on Talent Arjon Ibrahimović

Munich's Bayern club has reached a decision regarding the future of young talent Arjon Ibrahimović. According to Sky, the record champions have no intention of loaning out the Germany U21 national team member. On the contrary, the club's management sees him as a first-team player and plans to assign him an important role in the upcoming season. Goal.com reports .

Club officials were satisfied with Ibrahimović's performance for 1. FC Heidenheim last season. According to the plan, he will take over the functions previously performed by Raphael Guerreiro. It is worth noting that despite injuries, Raphael Guerreiro made 29 appearances last season, scoring 6 goals and providing 3 assists. Bayern considers Ibrahimović a suitable candidate for rotation on both wings of the attack.

Currently, the player's contract with the Munich club is valid until 2027. Bayern has offered him a contract extension, but the final decision rests with the player. If Ibrahimović rejects the new deal, the club will be forced to sell him. At present, there is serious interest from clubs in the English Premier League and the Bundesliga.

Specifically, English clubs such as Aston Villa, Brighton, Brentford, Fulham, and Crystal Palace are looking to sign the 20-year-old player. Additionally, German clubs Hoffenheim and Stuttgart have submitted transfer inquiries. Bayern plans to include a buy-back clause in the contract if a sale takes place.

Last season, Ibrahimović made 34 appearances for 1. FC Heidenheim, scoring 2 goals and providing 5 assists. Coach Frank Schmidt giving him over 2,300 minutes of playing time was a key factor in the player's development. Now he will fight for a place in the starting lineup of the Munich giants.