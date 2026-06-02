A massive sea appearing in the middle of the desert in Uzbekistan amazes everyone

·53.2K·Society
A massive sea appearing in the middle of the desert in Uzbekistan amazes everyone

The emergence of a massive body of water in the Kyzylkum Desert in the Bukhara Region is sparking great interest on social media. Local residents and users have already begun calling this area the "new sea of Uzbekistan."

According to media reports, the area of the water body covers nearly 80 square kilometers. This makes it almost twice as large as the famous Charvak Reservoir.

The appearance of such a large body of water in the middle of the desert is surprising many. Some are evaluating it as a region that could potentially become a tourist destination in the future.

Social media users are sharing opinions about the possibility of establishing resorts, beaches, and recreation areas here. So far, no detailed official information has been provided regarding the future usage plan for this water body.

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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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