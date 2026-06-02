Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup

As the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches, with the world's eyes fixed on the event, predictions from those with supernatural abilities are drawing public attention alongside sports analysts. Notably, Brazilian Michael Bruno, who correctly identified the winner in three of the last four World Cups and claims to be a "psychic," has revealed his expectations for the tournament taking place this summer in the USA, Mexico, and Canada.

Michael Bruno has significant and respectable experience in predicting World Cup winners. Let's take a look at his surprising past predictions:

2010 World Cup (South Africa): Before the tournament started, he predicted Spain would claim the throne for the first time. In the end, Andres Iniesta's historic goal against the Netherlands turned this prediction into reality.

2014 World Cup (Brazil): In the tournament held in his home country, he correctly predicted the victory of the German national team.

2018 World Cup (Russia): Four years later, he accurately predicted the French national team's absolute victory over Croatia in the final.

He was slightly off only in the 2022 World Cup hosted by Qatar. At that time, the Brazilian "seer" believed France would defend its title. Didier Deschamps' charges did reach the final, but lost to Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, in a penalty shootout.

Nevertheless, in an interview with the famous "Globo Esporte" publication, Bruno returned with a new and sensational statement for the upcoming tournament:

«Since the 2022 final, I haven't changed the name of the next champion. Since then, I have firmly maintained that the Portugal national team will become world champions».

Yes, you heard that right. The psychic, who listed giants like France, Spain, England, Argentina, and Brazil as top contenders, sincerely believes that in the end, Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates will lift their first-ever World Cup golden trophy high above their heads in the final held on July 19 .

Furthermore, he predicted that the reigning champion Argentina would unexpectedly return home as early as the quarter-finals and that Brazil's run would end early due to Neymar's physical condition:

«I don't think Neymar is 100 percent ready to participate in this tournament. If he plays, the national team will leave the tournament around the quarter-finals or semi-finals again. The reason is that the whole team revolves only around him, repeating the tactical mistakes from Qatar».