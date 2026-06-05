Construction of a New Bridge Begins in Tashkent Region

·69·Uzbekistan
Construction of a New Bridge Begins in Tashkent Region

JSC "Uzbekistan Railways" has begun construction of an overpass between the "S. Rahimov" and "O'rtaovul" stations in the Tashkent Region.

The project aims to resolve long-standing traffic congestion in the area and improve traffic safety.

Due to high train traffic, drivers and pedestrians have been forced to wait for long periods at the railway crossing.

As part of the new project, a modern bridge and a convenient bypass road will be constructed.

A group of men in various outfits are standing together outdoors.

This is expected to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow and significantly reduce time spent by the population.

Furthermore, the new infrastructure will help improve traffic safety and increase logistics efficiency in the area.

Construction of a New Bridge Begins in Tashkent Region

Uzbekistan RailwaysTashkent RegionS. RahimovO'rtaovul
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