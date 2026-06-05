80% of Russian School Students Use Artificial Intelligence

During the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Russian Minister of Digital Development Maksut Shadayev revealed interesting data. According to him, nearly 80% of school students in the country regularly use artificial intelligence assistants. This was reported by Ixbt.com news source.

The minister emphasized that the generational gap in adopting this technology is clearly visible. It was noted that usage rates of ChatGPT and other similar AI services among older users are significantly lower than among young people.

Government representatives stated the need to create conditions for the older generation to master modern digital services. Additionally, starting from September 1, training in the "Artificial Intelligence" profile is planned to be introduced within computer science lessons in schools.

In February, the Russian Ministry of Education included textbooks titled "Introduction to Artificial Intelligence" for grades 5-9 in the federal list of educational materials. The new program aims to teach children not only how to use artificial intelligence but also to deeply understand its working principles.