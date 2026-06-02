On the verge of starting their historic journey toward the World Cup, the Uzbekistan national team faced a serious test overseas. Our representatives played a friendly match against the future World Cup hosts at a magnificent stadium in Edmonton, Canada, under the constant support of over 50,000 local fans. In the second half of the intense encounter, the Canadian players capitalized on two dangerous attacks to secure a 2-0 victory.

This clash caught the attention not only of football fans in our country but also of the world's biggest clubs. In particular, the current English Premier League giant, Manchester City, closely followed the performance of its defender Abdukodir Husanov for the Uzbekistan national team and commented on the match on its official website.

What do the 'Cityzens' say: How was Husanov rated?

The press office of Manchester City, one of the world's strongest clubs, wrote on its mancity.com website about our compatriot:

«Abdukodir Husanov started in the main lineup for the Uzbekistan national team. Our talented defender worked tirelessly on the pitch from the opening seconds until the final whistle. However, his national team lost 0-2 in the intense friendly match against Canada».

The big football festival hosted by the American continent — the World Cup — is fast approaching. For this reason, strong national teams from all corners of the planet are holding such serious test matches to reach the tournament in peak form.

Chronicle of the Edmonton match and goal details

The Uzbekistan national team, featuring our 22-year-old defender Husanov under the guidance of Fabio Cannavaro, left a very positive and great impression on many fans in the stadium during the first half. Our team created several very favorable and dangerous situations in the attacking line to score against the opponent. However, due to a lack of skill or composure, the score remained level in the first half.

The opening minutes of the second half began with the hosts' activity. 13 minutes after the break, in the 58th minute of the game, Jonathan Osorio took advantage of a mistake by the Uzbek defenders to put Canada ahead. While our representatives were pushing forward to equalize, Michael Nelson scored the second goal in the final minutes added by the referee, sealing the victory for Jesse Marsch's side.

Next stop: Opponent — Netherlands!

The game against Canada is behind us. Now, our national team will focus its attention on the next major clash to be held in New York. As part of the training camp overseas, our representatives will play their final friendly match before the World Cup against one of the world football giants — the Netherlands national team — on June 8.

At the end of its article, Manchester City also mentioned Uzbekistan's opponents at the World Cup. As a reminder, our compatriots are in Group K where they will fight fiercely for a spot in the next round against Portugal, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Colombia. Go, Uzbekistan!