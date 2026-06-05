Alisher Kodirov Criticizes Efficiency of Budget Expenditures

Members of the faction in the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis, led by Alisher Kodirov, reviewed the Government's report on the execution of the State Budget and targeted fund budgets for the past year.

Although the report was approved at the end, deputies expressed critical opinions on the efficiency of budget fund utilization during the discussions.

It was noted that the volume of allocated funds does not always correspond to the results achieved.

Deputies noted that the scale of state expenditures must be justified by the established objectives.

In this regard, the need to further strengthen control over the targeted and efficient spending of budget funds was emphasized.

Faction members stated that every sum of state funds should yield specific results and social impact.