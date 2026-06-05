Cuktech CP13: Compact and Powerful Magnetic Battery with Qi2 Standard

·52·Technology
Cuktech CP13: Compact and Powerful Magnetic Battery with Qi2 Standard

Cuktech has introduced the new CP13 external battery with a capacity of 10,000 mAh, featuring magnetic attachment and Qi2 standard support. The device is already available in the US market for $50 and is fully compatible with the latest iPhone models and Android smartphones with Qi2 technology. According to Ixbt.com reports .

The main feature of the new model is wireless charging capability with power up to 15 W, matching the level of Apple's original MagSafe solutions. Additionally, wired charging is possible via the USB-C port with power up to 30 W. This indicator allows, for example, charging an iPhone smartphone to 50% in half an hour.

The external battery itself is charged via the same port with 30 W power. The CP13 casing is covered with soft silicone material to protect the smartphone from scratches. It also features a built-in metal stand that allows using the device as a holder for watching videos or during calls.

The device is equipped with a digital display that accurately shows the power level and a special temperature control system. The total weight of the battery is approximately 220 grams, making it a very convenient and compact gadget for daily use.

CuktechiPhoneQi2Power BankTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Most Interesting Startups Want to Wean Users Off SmartphonesMost Interesting Startups Want to Wean Users Off SmartphonesYesterday, 17:26Wildberries and Russ Launch New Digital Health PlatformWildberries and Russ Launch New Digital Health PlatformYesterday, 17:21Supabase valuation doubles in 8 months to reach $10 billionSupabase valuation doubles in 8 months to reach $10 billionYesterday, 16:52Nearly 70% of Steam Users Have Switched to Windows 11Nearly 70% of Steam Users Have Switched to Windows 11Yesterday, 16:27Google and FBI Warn: Hackers Pose as Fake IT Staff in OfficesGoogle and FBI Warn: Hackers Pose as Fake IT Staff in OfficesYesterday, 16:25Laser System Capable of Bypassing iPhone and Satellite Protection UnveiledLaser System Capable of Bypassing iPhone and Satellite Protection UnveiledYesterday, 15:52
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body