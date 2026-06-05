Cuktech CP13: Compact and Powerful Magnetic Battery with Qi2 Standard

Cuktech has introduced the new CP13 external battery with a capacity of 10,000 mAh, featuring magnetic attachment and Qi2 standard support. The device is already available in the US market for $50 and is fully compatible with the latest iPhone models and Android smartphones with Qi2 technology. According to Ixbt.com reports .

The main feature of the new model is wireless charging capability with power up to 15 W, matching the level of Apple's original MagSafe solutions. Additionally, wired charging is possible via the USB-C port with power up to 30 W. This indicator allows, for example, charging an iPhone smartphone to 50% in half an hour.

The external battery itself is charged via the same port with 30 W power. The CP13 casing is covered with soft silicone material to protect the smartphone from scratches. It also features a built-in metal stand that allows using the device as a holder for watching videos or during calls.

The device is equipped with a digital display that accurately shows the power level and a special temperature control system. The total weight of the battery is approximately 220 grams, making it a very convenient and compact gadget for daily use.