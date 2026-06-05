USD Exchange Rate Forecast to Rise on June 8

·145·Economy
USD Exchange Rate Forecast to Rise on June 8

The USD exchange rate effective on June 8 is forecast to rise to around 52–53 UZS, reports the Bankir Telegram channel.

Best rates for selling USD at banks:

Infinbank — 11,995 UZS.
Anorbank — 11,990 UZS.
• Asakabank — 11,990 UZS.
• Trastbank — 11,990 UZS.

Best rates for buying USD at banks:

• Asia Alliance Bank — 12,040 UZS.
• Hayotbank — 12,040 UZS.
• Tengebank — 12,040 UZS.
• SQB — 12,050 UZS.

Rates may fluctuate during the day. Visit official bank websites for exact rates.

BankirInfinbankAnorbankAsakabankTrastbank
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