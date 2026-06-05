Iran National Team Secures Convincing Victory Over Mali

As the official start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup draws nearer day by day, the preparation process for the strong teams representing our continent has entered an intense phase. In particular, the Iran national team, considered one of Asia's leading and most experienced representatives, played another friendly match ahead of the upcoming World Cup. The Persians (nickname of the Iran national team) took to the field against Mali, one of the physically strong teams from the African continent, to test their capabilities.

In this international friendly match, which was quite exciting and intense for the fans, the giant of Asian football demonstrated true skill and secured a convincing and beautiful 2-0 victory over their opponents.

Quick Goal and Match Dominance

Iranian footballers, who took the initiative from the first minutes of the game, tried to break through the opponent's defensive line. This soon bore fruit:

12th minute: The team's experienced defender Ramin Rezaeian beautifully finished an organized attack with a goal, putting the Persians ahead in the score — 1-0 .

55th minute: Without reducing their offensive pressure at the start of the second half, the Iran national team players achieved success once again. Skilled midfielder Saeid Ezatolahi left the opposing goalkeeper helpless, setting the final score of the match — 2-0.

Although the Mali national team players organized several dangerous counter-attacks to restore balance during the game, the score remained unchanged due to Iran's organized defense and the goalkeeper's reliable actions.

Iran's Opponents in the 2026 World Cup

At the world championship to be held on overseas green fields, the Iran national team has been placed in a rather serious and interesting group. For your information, the Persians will compete in Group G .

Iran's Group Opponents Continent and Characteristics Belgium A star-studded and experienced representative of European football Egypt One of the technical and fast teams from the African continent New Zealand A determined representative from the Oceania region capable of delivering unexpected surprises

Football Analysis: This convincing victory over Mali undoubtedly provides the Iran national team with significant psychological confidence ahead of the upcoming World Cup matches. In particular, the triumph over an African team serves as a good rehearsal, showing the Persians what tactics to employ against one of the main rivals in the group — the Egypt national team.

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