Sweden National Team Lets Victory Slip Away in Clash with Greece

·55·Sport
Sweden National Team Lets Victory Slip Away in Clash with Greece

With little time remaining before the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals, hosted across the Atlantic, national teams participating in the prestigious tournament continue to test their tactics in final friendly matches. One such intense and dramatic international friendly took place between two prominent European sides — the Sweden and Greece national teams.

The many local fans gathered at the magnificent Strawberry Arena in Stockholm witnessed a real thriller. Four goals, a resilient comeback, and unexpected drama in the dying seconds — the match ended in a combative 2-2 draw.

Early goal, Swedish comeback, and last-second drama

The match began with active attacks from the visitors, and the Swedish defense faltered right from the start of the half:

  • 10th minute: Greece national team's skillful defender Konstantinos Simikas finished a quick attack with a goal, silencing the stadium — 0:1.

  • 53rd minute: The hosts, who started the second half on a high note, managed to restore balance. The star striker, who has been prolific this season, Viktor Gyökeres found the back of the net with precision — 1:1.

  • 69th minute: Increasing their attacking pressure, the 'Tre Kronor' (nickname of the Sweden national team) showed character and took the lead. This time, Gustav Nilsson etched his name on the scoreboard — 2:1.

  • 90+5th minute: As the final seconds of stoppage time ticked away, Greece representative Georgios Masouras capitalized on an error in the Swedish defense, saving his team from certain defeat — 2:2.

Sweden's opponents in the 2026 World Cup

A rather serious and competitive group awaits the Sweden national team in the upcoming World Championship. According to the draw results, the Scandinavians have been placed in Group F .

Sweden's group opponents

Region and Status

Netherlands

European football giant, main favorite of the group

Japan

Asia's fastest, tactically disciplined strong national team

Tunisia

Physically strong and characterful representative from the African continent

Field observation: Conceding a goal in the final seconds for Sweden, who were very close to victory, is certainly painful. However, before the upcoming World Cup matches, this game serves as a useful lesson to work on such mistakes and maintain focus until the final whistle.

Follow the World Cup diary, the latest exclusive news from national team camps, and the best football updates always with us on Zamin pages!

SwedenGreeceStockholmKonstantinos TsimikasViktor Gyökeres
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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