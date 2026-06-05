Eldor Shomurodov's Biggest Dream Comes True...

Uzbekistan national team captain Eldor Shomurodov emphasized that one of his biggest dreams in his football career has come true. Our national team qualifying for the FIFA World Cup finals for the first time in history has become an unforgettable event not only for fans but also for the players themselves.

In an interview with the UFA media service, Eldor Shomurodov said that playing for the Uzbekistan national team at the World Cup has been one of his biggest goals living in his heart since childhood, from the days he first started playing football.

"This was one of the biggest dreams of my life. My greatest dream in my football career was to participate in the World Cup with the Uzbekistan national team. When this goal was achieved, everything I had thought about during my football life flashed before my eyes," said Shomurodov.

These words reflect not just the joy of one footballer, but the anticipation of an entire generation. For years, Uzbekistan football fans have dreamed of seeing the national team at the World Cup. Every qualifying stage, every opportunity, and every lost chance has remained in the people's memory. Now, that dream has become reality.

This result holds special significance for Eldor Shomurodov. As the national team captain, he is a key figure not only on the field but also in the team's mentality. His experience, performances in international arenas, and leadership skills will be crucial for Uzbekistan at the World Cup.

Shomurodov has gone through various stages in his career. He developed in Uzbek football, then tested himself abroad, entered the environment of European football, and always played with responsibility for the national team. Therefore, it is natural that qualifying for the World Cup is one of the brightest pages in his personal career.

In football, some dreams are not just personal; they become those of the entire nation. The World Cup dream mentioned by Shomurodov is exactly that. Millions of fans, generations who grew up watching football, and people who supported the national team in stadiums and in front of screens awaited this dream together.

The Uzbekistan national team's first-ever qualification for the World Cup is considered a historical turning point for the country's football. This result will also serve as huge motivation for young footballers. Now, every child will step onto the field with the belief that "it is possible to reach the World Cup from Uzbekistan too."

Our representatives will face the national teams of Portugal, Congo, and Colombia in the group stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Each of these opponents is strong and has a unique style. Portugal is dangerous with its star players and vast experience. Colombia is a technically and physically strong team. Congo demonstrates the speed and combativeness characteristic of African football.

Of course, this group is not easy. But there are no easy opponents at the World Cup. In such a tournament, every match is history, and every goal becomes a source of great joy for the entire nation. For Uzbekistan, since this is the first participation, every minute holds special importance.

Shomurodov and his teammates now face a new task: not just to participate, but to put on a respectable performance. Our national team must show the world how Uzbek football has grown, what character it possesses, and that it can compete against major opponents.

Eldor's words revealed the emotional side of this historical journey. For a footballer, reaching the World Cup is not just a ticket to a tournament. It is the answer to his years of hard work, sacrifices, trials, and faith.

Now Uzbekistan footballers are stepping into the phase after realizing the dream. The dream has come true, but now it must be defended worthily. On the World Cup stage, every footballer plays not only for himself but for the entire country.

Shomurodov's words, "my biggest dream has come true," resonate deeply with the hearts of fans. Because this dream was not just Eldor's. It was the dream of all Uzbekistan. And now, that dream becomes reality in the form of our national team in white kits on the World Cup fields.