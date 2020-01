Америкалик дипломатлар Нафосат Оллошукурованинг Ўзбекистонни тарк этишига изоҳ берди

1/2 Blogger Nafosat Ollashukorova left Uzbekistan of her own accord. The U.S. Embassy was fortunate to be able to meet with her before she left and will continue to follow her case closely.

2/2 The U.S. strongly supports #FreedomofSpeech- vital for any society to flourish. Pres Mirziyoyev says critical media is essential for public control of government and success of his reform program. Journalists should be allowed to do their work, not threatened or harassed.