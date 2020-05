Турли миллат вакиллари «Улуғимсан Ватаним» қўшиғини ижро этмоқда (видео)

View this post on Instagram

Musicians from all over the world play and sing together the beautiful uzbek song Ulugimsan Vatanim originally performed by Sevara Nazarkhan. It's a message of love and hope to everyone we want to share with the world: We are far away - but together! This challenge has been organised by the Embassy of Uzbekistan in BeNeLux Посольство Узбекистана Бенилюкс Renata Kambarova – flutes, piano, video editing Igor Iofe – trumpet, music editing Sofia Pedro – vocals Bobur Bebitov – vocals Viktoria Halmukhamedova – vocals Dina Bikzhanova – violin Please, share this video! And take part in the challenge!!😀 #challenge #sevaranazarkhan #ulugimsanvatanim #peace #uzbekistan #улугимсанватаним #дружбанародов