Amazon «Гитлер мўйлови» сабаб логотипини ўзгартирди

The new amazon logo be lookin like Hitler wtf is this 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/RCjR6ne8Kn

lmao I completely missed that amazon quietly tweaked its new icon to make it look… less like hitler pic.twitter.com/Jh8UC8Yg3u

i know the new amazon app icon is supposed to represent their packages but every time i see it i just see Aang from Avatar smiling at me lololol pic.twitter.com/kIPwneHr2p