Lamine Yamal Named La Liga Player of the Season

·75·Sport
Lamine Yamal Named La Liga Player of the Season

Barcelona's young star Lamine Yamal was named the best player of the Spanish championship for the 2025-26 season. The 18-year-old winger played an invaluable role in Hansi Flick's team winning the title race. Throughout the season, he scored 16 goals and provided 11 assists, becoming the true leader of the attack. According to Goal.com reports .

Along with this success, Lamine Yamal also won the "Zarra Trophy" for the best Spanish goalscorer, sharing the honor with his teammate Ferran Torres. This marks the second consecutive year Barcelona has claimed this prestigious award, with Raphinha receiving it last season. The club's official statement specially highlighted Yamal's dribbling in every match and the problems he caused for opposing defenders.

The Catalans' success was not limited to Yamal. Head coach Hansi Flick was named the best manager of the season for the second year in a row. Under his leadership, Barcelona finished first in the standings with 94 points, once again proving the German specialist's dominance in Spanish football.

Barcelona representatives were also recognized in defense and goalkeeping. Joan Garcia won the award for the best save of the season. His stop of a shot by Pere Milla in the derby against Espanyol was named the highlight of the year. Additionally, Garcia won the "Zamora Trophy" for conceding only 21 goals throughout the season.

Lamine YamalBarcelonaLa LigaHansi FlickFootball
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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