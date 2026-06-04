Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Makes Unexpected Statement

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Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Makes Unexpected Statement

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei announced that Iran had achieved victory over the US and Israel, and accused Tehran's rivals of attempting to sow discord and division within the country. His address was cited based on sources from "Euronews".

Khamenei's statement was released at a time when the Trump administration indicated significant progress in negotiations with Iran, and US President Donald Trump did not rule out the possibility of a personal meeting with Mojtaba Khamenei.

Today, July 4, Khamenei made an unexpected statement, emphasizing that Iran had achieved victory in clashes with the US and Israel.

"I want to convey to the dear people of Iran that the cunning enemy, defeated in its struggle against your brave sons in the armed forces, is now experiencing severe and harsh humiliation not only on the battlefield but also in the public eye. Therefore, it is resorting to various tricks," said the Supreme Leader.

Khamenei's statement may indicate that a peace agreement is nearing. Apparently, he is preparing the Iranian public for this while also calling for the preservation of internal unity.

"The ruling system that created the military stronghold called Israel about 80 years ago does not accept the existence of a strong and independent Iran, located on the eastern edge of the artificial and fabricated geographical concept called Greater Israel, i.e., east of the Euphrates River, possessing numerous advantages," Khamenei added.

Mojtaba KhameneiIranUnited StatesIsraelDonald Trump
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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Makes Unexpected Statement – Zamin.uz, 04.06.2026