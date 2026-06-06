EU Announces Restrictions on US Cloud Services and Chips Act 2.0

The European Commission has presented a new package of initiatives aimed at reducing the European Union's technological dependence on the US and China. The proposals include support for microchip manufacturers, development of a private cloud services network, and new requirements for storing and processing critical data. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, emphasized that Europe cannot remain dependent on other countries for technologies ensuring the operation of hospitals, energy networks, and public services. Reported by Ixbt.com reports .

One of the key elements of the new package is the Cloud and AI Development Act (CADA) draft law. This document aims to reduce the risk of dependence on foreign cloud infrastructure providers. To achieve this, it is proposed to create a pan-European system of requirements for the level of technological sovereignty of cloud platforms handling confidential data of public organizations. According to Henna Virkkunen, Vice-President of the Commission, Brussels does not want foreign companies to have the ability to shut down critical infrastructure.

Due to the US Cloud Act, it is expected to be difficult for American companies to achieve the maximum level of sovereignty in Europe. This law grants US law enforcement agencies the right to demand data regardless of where it is stored. Therefore, the European Union is striving to ensure that the most sensitive data is stored within European territory. Now, not only the location of the data but also the ownership structure of companies and their protection from the influence of foreign laws will be checked.

The second major initiative is the Chips Act 2.0 project, aimed at developing the region's semiconductor industry. The new version of the program focuses on reducing external dependence in the design and production of semiconductors, as well as on next-generation technologies required for artificial intelligence systems. The European Commission has declared the construction of high-tech factories in the Union producing the most advanced microchips and chips for AI platforms as a priority task.