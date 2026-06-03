Guli Asalxo‘jayeva Becomes a Grandmother for the Third Time

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Guli Asalxo‘jayeva Becomes a Grandmother for the Third Time

Another joyful event has taken place in the home of singer Guli Asalxo‘jayeva. The renowned artist was blessed with the joy of becoming a grandmother for the third time on May 28. This happy news was welcomed with great delight not only by her family members but also by her fans.

The singer shared photos and videos capturing heartfelt moments from the baby's arrival on her social media pages. These images clearly reflect the joy, love, and excitement of the family members.

It has been reported that the newborn baby has been named Zubayr . This name was also warmly received by fans, who are expressing good wishes for the baby in the comments.

We also sincerely congratulate Guli Asalxo‘jayeva and her loved ones on this joyful occasion. We wish little Zubayr good health, happiness, and a bright future.

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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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