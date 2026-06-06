Newcastle United Signs Goalkeeper Targeted by Real Madrid and Chelsea

Newcastle United has reached an agreement for the transfer of Stade de Reims goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen. The "Magpies" will spend €28.5 million on the 20-year-old talent. According to reports, the footballer has signed a four-year contract with Eddie Howe's team and will move to St James' Park during the summer transfer window. This was reported by Goal.com report .

This transfer is a major victory for Newcastle United scouts, as grand clubs like Chelsea and Real Madrid were also in the race for the young goalkeeper. Ewen Jaouen had previously visited Chelsea's training base, while Real Madrid viewed him as a long-term successor to Thibaut Courtois.

Nick Pope, currently the team's main goalkeeper, will turn 34 in April. Although he remains a key part of Eddie Howe's plans, the club aimed to find a younger alternative to gain experience under his guidance. Therefore, Newcastle United decided not to make Aaron Ramsdale's loan deal permanent.

Despite his young age, Ewen Jaouen has significant experience. During the 2024-25 season, he played on loan for Dunkerque, playing a key role in his team's run to the French Cup semi-finals. Upon returning to Reims, he became the team's starting goalkeeper and attracted the attention of many experts with his reliable performances.