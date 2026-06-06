Elon Musk: Mars Can Be Made Habitable Like Earth

Elon Musk made a new statement about Mars, calling it a "planet in need of repair" and emphasizing the possibility of creating an artificial atmosphere there. According to the billionaire, if Mars can be sufficiently heated, it can be made similar to Earth. This would mean oceans, life forms, and the ability to walk on the surface without spacesuits. About this, Ixbt.com reports .

Recently, Elon Musk once again emphasized the need to create self-sustaining civilizations on the Moon and Mars. SpaceX updated information on its Mars program on its website and unexpectedly brought forward the date for the first cargo flights of the Starship spacecraft to the Red Planet. While it was previously stated that these missions would not take place before 2030, 2028 is now the target date.

Delivering cargo and people to Mars will be carried out using the Starship rocket. According to Elon Musk, in the future, the cost of transporting cargo to space via Starship will become even cheaper than air freight. This is expected to open a new era in space exploration.

At the same time, the Curiosity rover has discovered new evidence that warm underground water reserves existed on Mars for a long time in its past. However, there are also losses in space exploration: after many months of attempts, communication with the MAVEN satellite could not be restored, and the agency announced the end of its mission.