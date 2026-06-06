2026 World Cup to Feature 104 Matches, Breaking Previous Records

·50·Sport
2026 World Cup to Feature 104 Matches, Breaking Previous Records

As the most prestigious sports festival, eagerly awaited by millions of football fans worldwide, the next World Cup approaches, interest and excitement surrounding it continue to grow. Hosted on the green pitches of three major North American countries—the USA, Canada, and Mexico—this football format is set to open a new chapter in sports history. Thanks to revolutionary changes introduced by FIFA, fans will witness a true football marathon unlike anything seen before.

According to the organizers' official statement, both the number of participants and the scale of matches have been significantly expanded for this world championship. The reason is that the strongest teams on the planet will compete for the main trophy in this tournament. 48 national teams will compete. As a result, the total number of matches played during the tournament will break all previous championship records, reaching exactly 104 matches .

Intensity of the Group Stage and Play-offs

Under the updated regulations, the tournament is divided into two major phases. The distribution of matches is as follows:

  • Exciting Group Stage: Fans will have the opportunity to watch as many as 72 matches live during the initial round-robin stage. This phase will determine the strongest teams advancing to the next round.

  • Uncompromising Play-off Thriller: In the intense knockout system, where every mistake is costly and only the strong survive, a total of 32 crucial matches will be held.

Historic World Cup in Numbers

You can see how much this historic championship differs in scale from previous tournaments through the following simple and clear integrated table:

Tournament Components

New Format Figures

Significance in the Tournament

Total Number of Participants

48 national teams

The most massive and comprehensive lineup in history

Group Stage Matches

72 matches

Non-stop football show for fans

Play-off Matches

32 matches

The most exciting path to the quarter-finals and semi-finals

Total Number of Matches

104 matches

An absolute record in World Cup history

Expert Commentary: Undoubtedly, this grand tournament consisting of 104 matches will become the largest and most unforgettable event in the history of football. Increasing the number of participating teams to 48 provides a huge opportunity for many promising national teams from various parts of the world, especially those awaiting their tickets, to showcase themselves on the global stage. Admittedly, the increase in the number of games may place a significant physical burden on players, but for millions of fans, it means living inside a true football festival for a month. We are confident that the North American pitches will provide us with unforgettable emotions!

Always follow the latest daily schedules of the World Championship, national teams' preparation processes, and the hottest exclusive news from the world of football with us on the Zamin pages!

FIFA World CupFIFAUSACanadaMexico
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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