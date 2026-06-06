Atletico to Strengthen Squad with Seven New Signings

As another season concludes on European pitches, the intense transfer window is beginning. In this regard, one of the giants of Spain's La Liga, Atletico Madrid, is on the verge of major reforms. Under the guidance of experienced Argentine specialist Diego Simeone, the 'Mattress Makers' have set the primary task of fundamentally renewing and strengthening the squad before the start of the new season.

According to insider reports, the Madrid club's sporting director, Mateu Alemany, is during the summer transfer window actively working to bring seven high-level performers to the team.

Madrid's shortlist and primary targets

According to Mateu Alemany's plan, every line of the team must be made seriously competitive. The club is currently looking for suitable candidates for the following positions:

For the defensive line: One central defender and one left-back.

Midfield and wings: One central midfielder and two fast wingers to increase attacking threat.

Attacking power: One pure central striker and a new leader capable of replacing Antoine Griezmann, who recently left the team.

Transfers of Cucurella, Bernardo Silva, and Gonzalez

Atletico's leadership is inviting not just ordinary players, but stars who have made their mark in European football, to Madrid. In the table below, you can familiarize yourself with the club's most important and sensational transfer targets for the summer:

Player's Name Current Club Future Position/Role at Atletico Marc Cucurella Chelsea Primary candidate to strengthen the left-back position. Bernardo Silva Manchester City The true successor to Antoine Griezmann, who moved to Orlando. Nicolas Gonzalez Juventus Full transfer rights will be purchased for the player who spent last season on loan.

Griezmann's move to MLS (USA) representative Orlando will inevitably have a major impact on Madrid's attack. Therefore, Diego Simeone has personally expressed interest in the transfer of Bernardo Silva, who has won numerous trophies with Manchester City.

Expert Analysis: Diego Simeone's long-established system at Atletico was in need of fresh blood. The arrival of an experienced sporting director like Mateu Alemany and his bold steps in the transfer market show that Madrid's ambitions remain high. The move of Premier League stars like Cucurella and Bernardo Silva to Madrid will naturally increase the appeal not only of Atletico but of the entire La Liga. We expect to see a completely new and dynamic team at the Wanda Metropolitano in the new season.

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