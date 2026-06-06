Xiaomi 17T Series Launches with Massive 7000 mAh Battery

·66·Technology
Xiaomi 17T Series Launches with Massive 7000 mAh Battery

Xiaomi has announced new details about its upcoming Xiaomi 17T series of smartphones. This flagship lineup, designed for the Chinese market, features a significantly larger capacity than previous models, equipped with a 7000 mAh battery. This substantially increases the devices' autonomous operating time. According to Ixbt.com reports .

The new battery technology features the highest silicon content (16%) in Xiaomi's history. This helps increase energy density, resulting in longer service life despite lighter battery packs. According to the company, the smartphones can retain power for up to 1.88 days under normal usage conditions.

Technically, the Xiaomi 17T series supports 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. Most importantly, the battery retains 80% of its capacity even after 1600 charge-discharge cycles. This allows users to use the device efficiently for many years.

Recall that the Xiaomi 17T series was expected to be launched with various battery capacities in the global market, but the Chinese version will feature a powerful 7000 mAh battery across all models, including the Pro version. This news is perfect for power users and those working on complex projects.

XiaomiXiaomi 17TSmartphoneBatteryTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

ChatGPT Becomes the Fastest-Growing App in HistoryChatGPT Becomes the Fastest-Growing App in HistoryYesterday, 18:48Case with Side Panel Display: Gigabyte Aorus C510 Glass Infinity UnveiledCase with Side Panel Display: Gigabyte Aorus C510 Glass Infinity UnveiledYesterday, 18:29WWDC 2026: Siri Update and Apple Intelligence FeaturesWWDC 2026: Siri Update and Apple Intelligence FeaturesYesterday, 18:24Semiconductor Transistor Technology Rediscovered in South KoreaSemiconductor Transistor Technology Rediscovered in South KoreaYesterday, 18:20Sriram Krishnan to Leave White House AI Advisor RoleSriram Krishnan to Leave White House AI Advisor RoleYesterday, 17:59Yandex Launches Interactive Game Dedicated to Regional DialectsYandex Launches Interactive Game Dedicated to Regional DialectsYesterday, 16:53
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body