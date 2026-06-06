Xiaomi 17T Series Launches with Massive 7000 mAh Battery

Xiaomi has announced new details about its upcoming Xiaomi 17T series of smartphones. This flagship lineup, designed for the Chinese market, features a significantly larger capacity than previous models, equipped with a 7000 mAh battery. This substantially increases the devices' autonomous operating time. According to Ixbt.com reports .

The new battery technology features the highest silicon content (16%) in Xiaomi's history. This helps increase energy density, resulting in longer service life despite lighter battery packs. According to the company, the smartphones can retain power for up to 1.88 days under normal usage conditions.

Technically, the Xiaomi 17T series supports 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. Most importantly, the battery retains 80% of its capacity even after 1600 charge-discharge cycles. This allows users to use the device efficiently for many years.

Recall that the Xiaomi 17T series was expected to be launched with various battery capacities in the global market, but the Chinese version will feature a powerful 7000 mAh battery across all models, including the Pro version. This news is perfect for power users and those working on complex projects.