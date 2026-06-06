Google Builds Virtual Power Plant for AI Data Centers

·54·Technology
Google Builds Virtual Power Plant for AI Data Centers

Google has signed an agreement with Voltus to create a virtual power plant (VPP) in the largest energy grid in the US. This project aims to provide additional energy capacity for the company's data centers without building new power plants or transmission lines. The virtual station integrates distributed resources such as electric vehicles, home batteries, and "smart" thermostats into a single network. According to Ixbt.com reports .

The system operates by temporarily reducing the consumption of connected devices or using stored energy during periods of high load on the energy grid. Device owners receive monetary rewards for participating in this process, with Google funding the program. The released additional capacity is directed to support the operation of data centers in the region.

This step is an effective way to solve energy problems associated with the sharp increase in artificial intelligence computing power. According to a Duke University study, if data centers agree to reduce consumption for just 40 hours a year, the US energy grid could connect up to 100 gigawatts of new facilities without additional infrastructure.

The agreement between Google and Voltus will be implemented in the PJM energy grid, the largest network serving the US East Coast. Voltus plans to integrate up to 100 megawatts of distributed energy resources annually within the project. The full launch of the system is scheduled for 2027.

GoogleVoltusArtificial IntelligenceEnergyVirtual Power Plant
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Abror Shuhratov
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