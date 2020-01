АҚШда 6 ёшли бола Австралияга кўмаклашиш учун лойдан коалалар ясаб 174 минг доллар йиғди

View this post on Instagram

We wish we could send a clay koala to everyone in the world - your support, generosity, and kindness have been truly amazing🌎🙏🏼🐨As this campaign continues to soar beyond what we ever thought possible, we unfortunately need to put a cap on the number of clay koalas we make and send - this will happen at 11:59 pm PST on Sunday, January 19th. With this said, all donations are still greatly appreciated. Thank you all for helping a little boy do a BIG thing🐨❤️🙏🏼