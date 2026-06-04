Exchange Rates Announced for June 5
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• The Euro rose by 46.41 UZS, reaching 13,949.16 UZS.
The Central Bank of Uzbekistan announced the official exchange rates for foreign currencies for June 5, 2026. According to it, the US dollar rose by 26.53 UZS, reaching 11,997.21 UZS.
• The Euro rose by 46.41 UZS, reaching 13,949.16 UZS.
• The Russian ruble fell by 1.66 UZS, dropping to 161.52 UZS.
• The Pound Sterling rose by 22.48 UZS, reaching 16,121.85 UZS.
• The Japanese yen rose by 0.14 UZS, reaching 75.05 UZS.
• The Swiss franc rose by 23.98 UZS, reaching 15,188.26 UZS.
• The Chinese yuan rose by 3.13 UZS, reaching 1,771.17 UZS.
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