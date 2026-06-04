Exchange Rates Announced for June 5

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan announced the official exchange rates for foreign currencies for June 5, 2026. According to it, the US dollar rose by 26.53 UZS, reaching 11,997.21 UZS.

• The Euro rose by 46.41 UZS, reaching 13,949.16 UZS.

• The Russian ruble fell by 1.66 UZS, dropping to 161.52 UZS.

• The Pound Sterling rose by 22.48 UZS, reaching 16,121.85 UZS.

• The Japanese yen rose by 0.14 UZS, reaching 75.05 UZS.

• The Swiss franc rose by 23.98 UZS, reaching 15,188.26 UZS.

• The Chinese yuan rose by 3.13 UZS, reaching 1,771.17 UZS.