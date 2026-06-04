Conor McGregor Fight Tickets Sell Out in 4 Minutes

Tickets for the UFC 329 event in Las Vegas, USA, sold out in a very short time. According to foreign media reports, tickets were gone just 240 seconds after going on sale.

Ticket prices were set at $600 for upper-level seats and $43,000 for first-row seats around the octagon.

The main event of the tournament, scheduled for July 11, will feature Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor in a rematch against former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway. The bout will take place in the welterweight division.

This is the second fight between the two athletes. They first entered the octagon in August 2013, with McGregor winning by unanimous decision.

Reports indicate that Conor McGregor will earn $15 million from this fight. Additionally, an undisclosed bonus is included for the Irish athlete.

For reference, he is the first fighter in UFC history to hold championship belts in two weight classes simultaneously.