Rain Expected in Some Regions of the Country Tomorrow

Tomorrow, short-term rain and thunderstorms are likely in several regions of Uzbekistan. It is reported that flash floods may occur in foothill and mountainous areas. This was stated in the weather forecast published by "Uzhydromet" for June 5.

According to reports, Tashkent citywill have variable weather, with short-term rain and thunderstorms possible in the second half of the day. Temperatures will be around 17–19 degrees at night and 30–32 degrees during the day. The wind will blow from the east at 3–8 m/s, strengthening to 10–12 m/s in some areas, with a possibility of dust and haze.

Republic of Karakalpakstan and Khorezm region are not expecting precipitation. Air temperature will rise to 28–33 degrees during the day. Similar weather will persist in the Bukhara and Navoi regions, with daytime temperatures reaching up to 35 degrees.

Tashkent region, Syrdarya, Jizzakh and Samarkand regions will mainly remain dry. Only in some districts of the Tashkent region is there a possibility of short-term rain and thunderstorms in the second half of the day. Temperatures will be around 28–33 degrees.

Kashkadarya and Surkhandarya regions will remain the hottest. Daytime air temperatures in these areas are forecast to rise to 33–38 degrees.

Fergana Valley — Andijan, Namangan and Fergana regions may also experience short-term rain and thunderstorms in some places during the second half of the day. Daytime temperatures will be around 28–33 degrees.

In the country's foothill and mountainous areas, intermittent rain and thunderstorms are expected. Temperatures will be around 10–15 degrees at night and 18–23 degrees during the day. Meanwhile, the risk of flash floods and flooding remains in these areas.

Meteorologists have urged residents and vacationers in foothill and mountainous areas to exercise caution on June 4–5. It is recommended to strictly adhere to safety rules in places where flash floods are possible.