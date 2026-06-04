Standard Chartered: Three Key Factors Halting Bitcoin's Price Decline

Analysts at Standard Chartered bank have studied the current downward trend in the Bitcoin market and identified three key conditions determining when the cryptocurrency price will reach its lowest point. According to experts, market stability will not be observed until these factors materialize. As reported by Coindesk.com report states.

First and foremost, analysts are focusing on macroeconomic indicators in the US economy. Expectations of interest rate cuts by the Fed and the inflation rate determine demand for risky assets like Bitcoin. If economic pressure does not ease, the crypto market may continue its downward movement.

The second factor cited is capital flow into Bitcoin ETF funds. In recent weeks, outflows from these funds have negatively impacted the price. It is believed that for the market to reach its bottom, institutional investors need to increase their buying activity.

The third condition relates to technical indicators and market psychology. Standard Chartered experts emphasize that the Bitcoin price must pass through certain support levels and consolidate there. This helps build investor confidence and reduces selling pressure.

In conclusion, the stabilization of Bitcoin's price depends not only on internal market factors but also directly on the global economic situation. Investors are currently closely monitoring the fulfillment of these three "if" conditions.