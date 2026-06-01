Exchange rates for June 2 announced
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The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official exchange rates for June 2, 2026. Accordingly, the dollar decreased by 52.91 UZS, reaching 11,949.03 UZS.
• The Euro decreased by 52.05 UZS to 13,921.81 UZS.
• The British Pound decreased by 100.03 UZS to 16,083.39 UZS.
• The Russian Ruble decreased by 0.39 UZS to 166.28 UZS.
• The Chinese Yuan decreased by 2.62 UZS to 1,766.25 UZS.
• The Japanese Yen decreased by 0.47 UZS to 74.94 UZS.
• The Swiss Franc decreased by 61.63 UZS to 15,241.11 UZS.
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