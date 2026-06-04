Construction of a Modern New Overpass Begins in Zangiota District

One of the most joyful and long-awaited pieces of good news of the year has been announced for the residents of the Zangiota District in the Tashkent Region, as well as for all drivers who regularly travel through this area! A major infrastructure project has been launched to eliminate traffic congestion, bring distant locations closer, and ensure safe movement for the population.

According to an official report from the press service of JSC "Uzbekistan Railways," the famous railway crossing located between the "Sobir Rahimov" and "O'rtaovul" railway stations in the district, which has caused significant inconvenience to drivers for many years, is undergoing thorough modernization. These days, work on constructing a modern bridge (overpass) to ensure free traffic flow in this area has entered an intense phase.

A Modern Solution to a Long-Standing Problem

This construction initiative aims to completely eliminate traffic restrictions that have been the most painful and urgent issue for local residents and drivers for many years. According to the project plan, in place of the old railway crossing where cars used to wait for hours during train movements, a magnificent and modern overpass with a length of 23.6 meters is being erected.

The completion of the new engineering structure guarantees the following positive changes:

Uninterrupted Traffic Flow: Cars will be able to move continuously day and night without stopping, regardless of railway traffic;

Reduction of Congestion: Nerve-wracking situations and long queues, especially during peak hours (morning and evening), will be significantly eliminated;

High Safety: The risk of traffic accidents will be minimized due to the completely independent intersection of the railway and the road.

New Convenience for Drivers and Passengers

Once this overpass is fully constructed and officially commissioned, the transport and logistics potential of the Zangiota District will increase further. This, in turn, will save passengers' time and ensure their safe arrival at their destinations.

Project Object Structure Length Main Goal Section between Sobir Rahimov and O'rtaovul Stations 23.6 meters Eliminating congestion, ensuring safe and uninterrupted traffic

Zamin Observation: Such construction works carried out in our country to improve road infrastructure are among the most noble steps serving to increase the well-being of our people. We wish success to our railway workers and builders in this responsible work!

Always follow the hottest construction news in the Tashkent Region and our capital, changes on the roads, and the best news about life in our country together with us on the Zamin pages!