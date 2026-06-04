Tokenization: A Revolution in Market Structure ETF-Style

When exchange-traded funds (ETFs) emerged as a new idea in the 1990s, many considered them merely a new form of traditional assets. However, in practice, ETFs revolutionized market structure. Through creation and redemption mechanisms and arbitrage-based liquidity, they fundamentally changed how investors access assets. Today, the tokenization process is following this exact path. According to Coindesk.com reports .

A tokenized asset is not just a one-time issued stock or bond. Like an ETF, it can be "minted" or "burned" on demand. If the token price exceeds the underlying asset value, arbitrageurs mint new tokens, increasing supply and balancing the price. If the price drops, they buy back tokens, reducing supply. This economic principle is identical to ETFs, where the token serves merely as a liquid wrapper for assets.

Blockchain technology takes transparency to a new level. Tokenization enables real-time tracking of issuance, transfers, and total supply. One of the most important features is the ability to trade continuously, even when underlying markets are closed. For example, a tokenized version of Apple stock can be traded on Saturdays. In this case, the price is formed based on Monday expectations, futures, and macroeconomic news.

ETFs listed on US exchanges, including European or Asian stocks, have already proven the effectiveness of this model. Although local markets are closed, the ETF price reflects new information. Tokenization expands this capability, allowing global investors to manage risks and exchange assets efficiently, regardless of time zones.