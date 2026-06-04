Tokenization: A Revolution in Market Structure ETF-Style

·27·Economy
Tokenization: A Revolution in Market Structure ETF-Style

When exchange-traded funds (ETFs) emerged as a new idea in the 1990s, many considered them merely a new form of traditional assets. However, in practice, ETFs revolutionized market structure. Through creation and redemption mechanisms and arbitrage-based liquidity, they fundamentally changed how investors access assets. Today, the tokenization process is following this exact path. According to Coindesk.com reports .

A tokenized asset is not just a one-time issued stock or bond. Like an ETF, it can be "minted" or "burned" on demand. If the token price exceeds the underlying asset value, arbitrageurs mint new tokens, increasing supply and balancing the price. If the price drops, they buy back tokens, reducing supply. This economic principle is identical to ETFs, where the token serves merely as a liquid wrapper for assets.

Blockchain technology takes transparency to a new level. Tokenization enables real-time tracking of issuance, transfers, and total supply. One of the most important features is the ability to trade continuously, even when underlying markets are closed. For example, a tokenized version of Apple stock can be traded on Saturdays. In this case, the price is formed based on Monday expectations, futures, and macroeconomic news.

ETFs listed on US exchanges, including European or Asian stocks, have already proven the effectiveness of this model. Although local markets are closed, the ETF price reflects new information. Tokenization expands this capability, allowing global investors to manage risks and exchange assets efficiently, regardless of time zones.

TokenizationETFBlockchainInvestmentMarket
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Laylo
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

OCC Head: Only Democrats Are Pressuring World Liberty FinancialToday, 22:15Professional Investors Sold 52,000 Bitcoin ETFs in Q1Today, 20:14Bitcoin Price Stuck at $60,000 Support LevelYesterday, 18:19Bybit Exchange Adds Western Union’s USDPT StablecoinYesterday, 18:18Volatility in the Cryptocurrency Market: Bitcoin Recovers, NEAR Drops SharplyYesterday, 16:13Standard Chartered: Three Key Factors Halting Bitcoin's Price DeclineYesterday, 16:13
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Economy news

Exchange rates for May 21 announced
Dollar exchange rate for May 14 announced
New hope for lower meat prices in livestock farming
Exchange rates for May 25 announced
Dollar exchange rate for May 12 announced
Dollar exchange rate rises in Uzbekistan
Dollar exchange rate for May 13 announced
Exchange rates for June 2 announced