$4.4 Billion Withdrawn from Bitcoin ETFs

·29·Economy
$4.4 Billion Withdrawn from Bitcoin ETFs

Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) listed in the US have lost assets for 13 consecutive trading days, marking a record decline. According to SoSoValue, net outflows from these funds amounted to $396.6 million on Wednesday. As a result, total losses since the start of this negative trend have reached nearly $4.4 billion. Cointelegraph.com reports .

This figure surpassed the eight-day record set in February 2025, when $3.2 billion flowed out of the funds. According to CoinGecko, against the backdrop of this process starting on May 15, the price of Bitcoin dropped from $80,000 to $63,400, a decrease of nearly 21%. Analysts attribute this to weakening demand for ETFs, asset sales by long-term investors, and pressure from miners.

The bulk of the losses fell on BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), which lost $3.3 billion over 13 days, accounting for 75% of total outflows. Additionally, $456.6 million was withdrawn from Fidelity's FBTC fund and $303.6 million from Grayscale's GBTC fund.

Julio Moreno, head of research at CryptoQuant, noted that total demand for Bitcoin decreased by 501,000 BTC last month. This is the fastest decline since the Terra/Luna crisis in 2022. Nevertheless, Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas pointed out that long-term institutional buyers continue to accumulate Bitcoin in large quantities.

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