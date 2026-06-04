Humanoid Robot Prices Plummet: Now Cheaper Than Cars

The market for humanoid robots is on the verge of a fundamental shift. Just a year ago, engineering prototypes cost nearly one million yuan (approximately $150,000), but today, such devices are appearing en masse in China's secondary markets at prices ten times lower. Currently, they can be purchased for around 50,000 yuan (approximately $7,400). According to Ixbt.com reports .

The number of "like-new" robots purchased for testing by tech bloggers and agencies has also increased on secondary trading platforms. Such devices are typically sold at a 60-70% discount from their original price. Competition in the primary market has also intensified: Unitree Robotics offers its R1 Air robot for 29,900 yuan, while the price of a new dual-arm robot released in April has dropped to 26,900 yuan.

The Bumi robot, presented by Songyan Power, became the first model in the history of humanoid robots to drop below the 10,000 yuan threshold, priced at 9,998 yuan. The first batch of 500 units sold out in just two days. Additionally, Booster Robotics' Booster K1 model is also selling for 29,900 yuan, indicating a sharp decline in industrial robot prices.

The robot rental market has also seen significant price reductions. While the daily rental rate for a humanoid robot previously reached 10,000 yuan, by May of this year, commercial rental prices had dropped to 800–1,500 yuan per day. Experts believe that the decrease in component costs and the transition from laboratory conditions to mass production are driving further price reductions.