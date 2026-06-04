Bayern Munich Reaches Agreement with German National Team Defender

Munich's Bayern club has taken a significant step regarding the transfer of Eintracht Frankfurt star Nathaniel Brown. According to reports, a full verbal agreement has been reached between the Bayern management and the footballer. The team, led by Vincent Kompany, has identified the 22-year-old left-back as a primary target in their squad renewal process. This was reported by Goal.com news outlet.

Nathaniel Brown, known for his brilliant performances in the Bundesliga, is currently preparing for the World Cup with the German national team. Reports suggest that the player has accepted the terms of a long-term contract with the Munich club until 2031. Bayern views him not only as a defender but also as a versatile player capable of playing as a winger.

However, negotiations between the clubs have not yet concluded. Eintracht Frankfurt's sporting director, Markus Krösche, is demanding 60 million euros for the talented defender. This high price tag could cause delays in the transfer or even halt it completely. Bayern has not yet fully agreed to pay this amount.

This uncertainty has sparked hope among other European giants. Arsenal, Manchester City, and Real Madrid could also join the race for Nathaniel Brown. In particular, Arsenal has included the player on their shortlist to strengthen their defense. If Bayern does not resolve the financial issues quickly, the London club is expected to secure the transfer.

Last season, Nathaniel Brown made 42 appearances for Frankfurt, scoring 4 goals and providing 6 assists. Although his team finished 8th in the Bundesliga and missed out on European competitions, the player's individual statistics continue to attract the attention of top clubs.