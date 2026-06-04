Volatility in the Cryptocurrency Market: Bitcoin Recovers, NEAR Drops Sharply

·55·Economy
Volatility in the Cryptocurrency Market: Bitcoin Recovers, NEAR Drops Sharply

The cryptocurrency market has begun to recover after a sharp decline in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin, the market's main asset, has bounced from its lows, showing a recovery trend. However, the overall market situation remains unstable, and investors are acting cautiously. Coindesk.com reports .

At the same time, the situation in the altcoin segment is mixed. While the HYPE project has lost significant value, the NEAR protocol suffered an unexpected blow, with its price dropping sharply. Analysts attribute this to large investors selling off assets and liquidity issues in the market.

Trading volume on digital asset exchanges has increased, indicating that traders are trying to capitalize on price fluctuations. Major ecosystems like Ethereum and Solana have also started to rise slightly following Bitcoin, but the total market capitalization remains under pressure.

According to CoinDesk, these fluctuations may also be linked to global economic factors and anticipated interest rate decisions by the Fed. Crypto investors are currently flocking to safe-haven assets, which is increasing Bitcoin's dominance.

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